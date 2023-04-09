Why is Easter celebrated? 5 facts to know about the Christian holiday

Easter is one of the most significant holidays on the Christian calendar and it is celebrated by people all around the world with great joy and enthusiasm. Christians across the globe rejoice and celebrate this day fervently. This day is commemorated as the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. While some celebrate this day through prayers and Church visits, many celebrate this tradition with Easter Bunny, Easter eggs, and Easter Baskets filled with chocolates and candies. Here are some Easter-related facts that you might not be aware of, have a look:

1- The origin of the word “Easter”

Easter is related to the word east, which denotes the direction of the sunrise. It originated from the name of the goddess of spring known as Eostre or Eastre in old English.

2- Why is Easter celebrated with eggs?

Easter egg giving has a long history. In ancient times, eggs were a sign of rebirth and new life. That's why, eggs were exchanged during spring festivities by the ancient Persians, Romans, and Greeks.

3- Evolution of the Easter Basket

Easter baskets stuffed with candies, chocolate eggs, and other sweets are commonly given as gifts in many nations. But, do you know Easter Baskets have evolved over time? In the beginning, Easter baskets resembled more like a bird’s nest with eggs in them to represent new life. Now, Easter baskets have been modified to include other treats like chocolates, candies, and more.

4- Different dates for same holiday

Due to differences in the calendar, Easter in some countries is celebrated on a different day as compared to Western countries. In countries like Greece and Russia, the Easter holiday is on a different day than in the West. The Julian calendar used by the Orthodox Church is 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar used in the West.

5- How the date of Easter is determined?

The first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox marks its date. According to the lunar calendar, Easter can occur anywhere between March 22 and April 25.