Why is Elon Musk getting subpoenaed in Virgin Islands' Epstein lawsuit against JPMorgan? DEETS inside

Elon Musk, the billionaire and CEO of Tesla Inc., has been allegedly served with a subpoena by the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is suing JPMorgan Chase & Co. for seemingly benefitting from late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's sex racket. The US territory's attempt to subpoena Musk does not incriminate him in any crime, nor did it seek to interrogate Musk under oath.

According to reports, the subpoena was issued by the Virgin Islands on April 28. However, the Virgin Islands has not been able to locate Musk’s address to serve the subpoena. Therefore, on Monday, the territory requested to serve Musk at Tesla’s office.

Why is Elon Musk getting subpoenaed in Virgin Islands’ Epstein lawsuit against JPMorgan?

According to reports, the subpoena has been issued to ask for any meetings or communication between Musk and JPMorgan with regard to Epstein. It also demanded copies of any papers pertaining to Epstein's involvement in sex trafficking network or any documents that show payments the Tesla CEO made to Epstein or JPMorgan in relation to his accounts at the bank. As per reports, according to the court document filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the Virgin Islands’ believes that Epstein may have recommended JPMorgan to Musk, one of the richest people on the planet. The Virgin Islands didn't provide any more information about why it needs documents from Musk.

Why is the Virgin Islands suing JPMorgan Chase?

As per reports, the US Virgin Islands has filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly helping Epstein send young women to the island where he and others would abuse them. In a separate ongoing civil action filed in Manhattan federal court, a woman alleges Epstein sexually assaulted her. Although JPMorgan has yet not issued any statement over the government's allegations.

Who was Epstein?

Epstein was a former acquaintance of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew of Britain. He was a regular customer of the bank from 1998 to 2013. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to sex trafficking charges. Epstein served only 13 months in prison as part of a covert plea agreement. A month after being detained on suspicion of trafficking in minor girls, Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elon Musk welcomes Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino; informs she joins in 6 weeks