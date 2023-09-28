Why is FTC suing USD 1.3 Trillion worth Amazon? Everything we know about new antitrust lawsuit

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States and other agencies have brought a hotly contested case against online retailer Amazon. The corporation is accused of abusing its monopolistic status by using punitive and coercive measures, as well as abusing its authority to raise prices and provide subpar service to its clients.

This is thought to be the FTC's most prominent case against a major tech corporation in recent memory. Furthermore, it has been eagerly awaited ever since Lina Khan was named chair of the regulator. Khan has been pursuing Amazon for a long time.

What has the FTC stated in its lawsuit against Amazon?

According to FTC Chairman Lina Khan, the corporation has lowered the quality of its services for millions of customers. In her words, "Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies."The commission, along with numerous other states, had mentioned various practices in the complaint. According to the complaint, the e-commerce giant has sharply increased seller fees, taking over half of every dollar from vendors who utilize Amazon's fulfillment service.

There are 17 US states that have joined the FTC lawsuit: New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, and Wisconsin. The FTC lawsuit also states that the corporation formerly had specific contractual clauses requiring all vendors to refrain from offering their items for less money elsewhere. The complaint claims that the corporation is now using other tactics to penalize dealers, even though the clause was eliminated after it attracted the attention of politicians in Europe and the US.

The case's specifics include that Amazon removes merchants from its purchase box option if they are discovered to be selling their goods elsewhere for less money. Amazon is being sued by the petitioners for a permanent injunction that would prohibit it from "engaging in its unlawful conduct and prying loose Amazon's monopolistic control to restore competition."

Amazon's response to FTC's lawsuit

The online retail giant asserted that the FTC's requested addresses would most adversely affect customers in a statement following the lawsuit's filing. The business has disputed the FTC lawsuit's key claims. Regarding the accusations of unfair business practices, the corporation stated that it works to make sure customers receive competitive rates for items on its platform.

In order to make sure that customers may obtain the greatest bargain, the firm claims that if a seller still decides to price a product more, it doesn't emphasize or promote it. Additionally, according to the firm, merchants choose whether to use the optional service it offers rather than being forced to promote it.

