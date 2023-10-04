Why is Grimes suing Elon Musk? Real reason revealed as world's richest man comes in the spotlight

According to a court docket, musician Grimes has filed a case against Elon Musk, a millionaire businessman with whom she has three children, challenging his parental rights. The petition to create a parental relationship was submitted on Friday in the San Francisco Superior Court by Canadian musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

According to NBC, there are no available court records. On the same day, a notice of the use of alternative dispute resolution procedures was also sent. On Tuesday, Musk and Grimes' representatives were not immediately available for comment. The first child Musk and Grimes had together was a son named X A-12, and the second child, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, was delivered via surrogate.

Grimes tweet asking Musk to see their son

The petition was started just a few weeks after Grimes penned a tweet to Walter Isaacson, Musk's biographer, pleading with him to "tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer." (She later took down the post.) She's actually talking about Techno Mechanicus, their third child. They also have a boy, X A-12, born in 2020, and a daughter, Exa Dark Siderael, born in 2022.

According to a biography of Elon Musk published by Walter Isaacson, which was made public last month, the pair also had a third child together. Techno Mechanicus, also known as Tau, is the name of the little kid. The couple's new child was unintentionally revealed, and Grimes later added, "I wish I could show you how cute little Techno is, but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye."

About Grimes

Claire Boucher aka Grimes is a very popular singer and songwriter who hails from Canada. She has received widespread recognition for her distinctive fusion of experimental, techno, and art pop. Beyond her career accomplishments, Grimes gained even more notoriety when she began dating Elon Musk in 2018.

The two extended their family by welcoming three children together. Their relationship had many ups and downs which eventually led to them parting ways. Musk stated that they were "semi-separated" in September 2021, and in an unexpected turn, Grimes tweeted that they split up in March 2022.

With the release of her debut album, Geidi Primes, in 2007, Grimes began her musical career. However, her third album, Visions, which was released in 2012, was what really made her a star in the electronic music world. The emerging celebrity continued to release music, go on tours, and even collaborate with well-known musicians like Diplo and The Weeknd.

