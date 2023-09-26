Why is Hunter Biden suing Rudy Giuliani? Former Trump lawyer under scanner for laptop row

Hunter Biden, the former mayor of New York City and one-time personal counsel to then-President Donald Trump has launched a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani as per the New York Post. The case, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, claims that Giuliani and Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor who represented Giuliani, violated the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act in their handling of Hunter Biden's external hard drive. This legal struggle originates from the historic laptop controversy, which roiled the 2020 presidential race and is still capturing public attention.

The laptop scandal

The laptop issue centers on a MacBook Pro laptop and an external hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son. The laptop and hard drive were purportedly placed at a computer repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but were never collected by the owner. According to the owner, the devices held sensitive and possibly damaging information such as emails, images, and videos.

The New York Post published a contentious piece outlining the suspected contents of the laptop and hard drive in October 2020. According to the New York Post, Hunter Biden had dubious business ties in Ukraine and China when his father was Vice President. If accurate, these charges might have had serious political ramifications throughout the presidential campaign.

Hunter Biden's lawsuit

Hunter Biden's complaint against Rudy Giuliani alleges that Giuliani and Costello violated the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by accessing the contents of his external hard drive. The complaint claims that Giuliani and Costello not only acquired unlawful access to the hard drive but also changed its contents, resulting in the total annihilation of Hunter Biden's digital privacy.

The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) is a federal legislation intended to protect computer systems and data against unauthorized access. Hunter Biden's legal team claims that Giuliani's activities, in particular, violate this legislation since he allegedly downloaded and modified the contents of the external hard drive without authority, as per the New York Post.

Rudy Giuliani's involvement

Rudy Giuliani was a significant figure in the laptop scandal debate. He was one of the main channels via which the claimed contents of the laptop were made public, sharing them with the New York Post and other media outlets. The material on the laptop, according to Giuliani, who was functioning as former President Trump's personal attorney at the time, was evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden family.

Giuliani's role in the case did not go unnoticed, and his activities have been heavily scrutinized. Hunter Biden's complaint appears to be a reaction to these acts, as it seeks legal redress for what Biden alleges was a breach of his digital privacy and unlawful access to his personal data.

The lawsuit is a big step forward in the continuing legal battle over the laptop disaster. It remains to be known how Hunter Biden and Rudy Giuliani's legal struggle will play out. The lawsuit will very certainly rely on whether Giuliani's conduct can be demonstrated to have violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, as well as whether Hunter Biden can successfully establish his case for damages linked to the claimed invasion of digital privacy.

