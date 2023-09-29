Why is Jake Paul 'worried' about attending Dillon Danis' fight? Brother Logan Paul reveals REAL reason

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, have established quite a name for themselves in the world of professional boxing as per Dexerto. Their outspoken attitudes and social media prowess have made them divisive characters in the combat sports world. Logan Paul recently made waves when he said his younger brother, Jake Paul, was "worried" about attending his fight against Dillon Danis in the United Kingdom. This revelation has aroused intrigue and discussion about why Jake would be hesitant to attend the event, and in this article, we'll look into the underlying reasons for his reservations.

Hostile environment

One of the main reasons Jake Paul may be hesitant to attend Logan's fight against Dillon Danis is the prospect of a hostile environment. The United Kingdom has a devoted fan base for combat sports, and they are recognized for their unwavering support for its native fighters. Dillon Danis, while not British, has the potential to gain huge support from UK fans as a result of his involvement in high-profile tournaments and his affiliation with MMA superstar Conor McGregor. Jake, on the other hand, has been involved in a number of disputes, which may make him a target for the country's ardent followers. This nasty response obviously worries him.

History of feuds

According to Dexerto, Jake Paul has had several feuds and confrontations with other fighters, YouTubers, and celebrities. These feuds frequently erupt into violent altercations or heated trash-talking. His rivalry with British YouTuber KSI led to a high-stakes boxing bout, which became one of his most famous feuds. Given Jake's history of fierce rivalries and beef, he may be concerned that attending Logan's fight would resurrect old tensions or spark new disputes, especially if he crosses paths with someone with whom he has previously feuded.

Distraction from training

Jake Paul has also pursued a professional boxing career and has had tremendous success thus far. Attending Logan's battle against Dillon Danis might be a diversion from his own training and preparation for forthcoming fights. Training for a boxing bout necessitates tremendous attention and devotion, and any distractions, particularly those connected to a hostile atmosphere or personal disputes, may impede his growth and effectiveness in the ring as per Dexerto.

Media attention

The Paul brothers are no strangers to media criticism, but their attendance at Logan's fight in the UK may draw even more scrutiny from the British and worldwide press. According to Dexerto, the media may extensively observe and scrutinize Jake's every move and interaction, potentially leading to further scandals or unwelcome attention. This increased media scrutiny may be something Jake wants to avoid, since it may harm his reputation and career.

Family loyalty

Despite their public identities and feuds, the Paul brothers have continuously demonstrated tremendous family loyalty. Jake Paul may be concerned for his bigger brother, Logan's, safety and well-being in a possibly hostile situation. His fears for Logan's safety, as well as the risk of conflicts with hostile fans or rivals, may have played a role in his decision to skip the tournament.

