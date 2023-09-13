Why is Joe Biden getting investigated? US House of Representatives to open inquiry on corruption charges

It appears like Vice President Joe Biden is on the radar after Donald Trump. The House of Representatives is now investigating Biden for his family's business activities after the former US president was impeached by the body, which was then run by Democrats and in which he was twice found not guilty.

Inquiries into the potential impeachment of President Joe Biden were opened by Republican legislators on Tuesday, but this outcome is still quite remote. Republican House lawmakers charge Democratic Vice President Joe Biden with having "lied" to the American people about his son Hunter's contentious international business transactions.

ALSO READ: What is Joe Biden's current stance on Marijuana? US govt. working on loosening weed restrictions

Details about the impeachment investigation against Joe Biden

Despite their inability to support claims that President Joe Biden directly benefited from his son's international business ventures, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared on Tuesday that he is requesting that his committees launch a formal impeachment investigation. As a result of his international business activities, Hunter Biden is presently the subject of a federal investigation into potential tax violations.

According to BBC, in addition to denying any participation in the Hunter Biden case, the White House asserted that President Biden is unrelated to his son's business endeavors. This investigation will give congressional investigators broader legal power to look into the president, including the ability to issue subpoenas for records and testimony that are easier to enforce in court.

In accordance with the US Constitution, a president may be impeached for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanors," a procedure that might result in their removal from office.

Right-wing lawmakers have been pressuring Mr. McCarthy, who leads the Republicans in the House as Speaker, for weeks to launch an impeachment investigation. Since he was elected speaker in January following a modern-day record 15 rounds of voting in the chamber, Mr. McCarthy's grip on authority in the House has been shaky.

Currently, he is working to get a number of spending legislation passed by the House. To prevent a partial shutdown of the US government, these steps need to be passed by Congress by the end of September. Before the budget fights, Mr. McCarthy's decision to support impeachment may be seen as an effort to win over right-wing House Republicans.

ALSO READ: Who is Craig Robertson? Man who threatened Joe Biden gets killed in FBI encounter