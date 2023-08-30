Why is Kai Cenat demanding an apology from Logan Paul? All you need to know about drama involving JiDion

Logan Paul seems to be grabbing headlines everywhere. In response to the boxer calling JiDion ‘two-faced,’ Twitch streamer Kai Cenat called Logan Paul out recently. As Logan Paul's boxing bout with mixed martial artist Dillon Danis approaches, it appears that a number of creators are fighting one another.

Kai was offended by Paul's remarks about his fellow streamer, and on a recent live, he brought up the subject while holding a PRIME bottle. For those who are unaware, ‘JiDion’ Adams, a former Twitch streamer, and Logan Paul have been at odds ever since a recent rupture, which has been extensively publicized with people taking sides on social media.

How did the argument between Logan Paul and Kai Cenat start?

JiDion and Paul got into an argument after JiDion made a lighthearted reference to one of their earlier encounters when they were backstage at a press conference on August 22. JiDion was referred to as a "two-faced b*tch" by Paul in his insulting rejoinder. JiDion did not take Paul's remarks lightly and openly rebuked him as a result. He said that he left PRIME because he felt underappreciated and mistreated by the company.

In light of the recent turmoil surrounding Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, Kai Cenat's involvement in the dispute surprised many people. As proof of his involvement in the issue, Cenat's affiliation with PRIME and his collaboration with KSI.

During his Twitch feed, Kai Cenat intervened in the argument by responding to Paul's remarks regarding JiDion. Cenat reacted and requested an apology from Paul for his offensive statements. Cenat told Paul to know in his message how disappointed he was with the remark's 'two-faced'. He has asked Paul to make things right by apologizing to JiDion by saying, "Yo, Logan Paul, I heard you called my man two-faced, bro. I didn’t like that. You understand me? I didn’t like that. Yo, look, Logan. Apologize to my man, bro. That was kinda f*cked up, Logan Paul. It was f*cked up, bro. Like, I just seen the clip, and it was f*cked up"

Though this is undoubtedly an unexpected development on Kai's part, given all the drama already surrounding Paul, it appears that he is maintaining his cool while still anticipating an apology.

JiDion's beef with Paul is only one of many moving components in his continuing dispute with Dillon Danis, who has been openly infuriating him by sharing images and videos of his fiance. However, it appears that another significant creator has joined the fray since then.

