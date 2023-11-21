Why is Matt Rife under fire from netizens? Exploring his controversial standup jokes and 'apology video'

Trigger Warning: this article contains references to domestic abuse.

American comedian-actor Matt Rife has been facing backlash after his latest Netflix special Natural Selection released where he joked about domestic violence. The comedian, who became popular mostly thanks to the TikTok app, has drawn criticism for how he handled viewers who were offended by his most recent Netflix special.

Despite the fact that Rife is famous for pressing the boundaries in his stand-up routines, there is online criticism of his most recent Netflix special. But the comedian has responded in a way that is stirring up even more controversy online, instead of offering an apology for this.

What was Matt Rife's joke about?

The joke was set up in a Baltimore diner by Matt Rife. He tells the story of how a black-eyed waitress waited on him and then remarks that "it was pretty obvious what happened." Then Rife takes on the persona of his friend, asking out loud why the hostess isn't in the kitchen where the patrons aren't present.

The joke at Washington, D.C.'s Constitution Hall, where the show was filmed, was received poorly by netizens, who criticized Rife, even though the majority of the show's 3,00+ live audience laughed at it.

Matt Rife's apology

Samantha Fekete, a TikToker, uploaded a video about the drama, and it has received over 1.2 million views so far. Rife uploaded a video of himself performing in a new Instagram story along with the caption, "If you've ever been offended by a joke I've told, here's a link to my official apology video."

Upon clicking the link, a page selling "special needs helmets" is displayed. Social media users have been severely criticizing the comedian for both this post and his entire special.

Here are some reactions!

Matt Rife's rise

Rife is a social media sensation who has over 18 million TikTok followers. Thanks to his viral success, he has found success in comedy. Rife has gained an extensive fan base of women thanks to his flaunting of his boy band hair, chiseled cheekbones, and bulging arm muscles. He'll upload videos of himself cracking jokes, and people will gushingly commend him and his good looks.

It even reached the point where he said that because “people don’t want to laugh at physically attractive people,” his appearance was detracting from his genuine comedic material.

