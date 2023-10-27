Why is Noah Ney sentenced to 50 years in prison? Shocking incident explored

Trigger Warning: This article discusses a distressing criminal incident involving violence towards a child.

A disturbing occurrence occurred in April 2022 on the calm streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, when a baby-faced 16-year-old called Noah Ney, standing at only 4 feet 9 inches tall, was sentenced to more than 50 years in jail. What's the reason? Ney had fired a bullet that hit a 5-year-old child in the neck and shoulder when she was playing outside as per the Daily Mail. The heinous deed was part of his initiation into Tulsa's Hoover Crips gang, and it painted a terrible image of the life he had chosen.

A criminal past unveiled

Noah Ney's conviction on all 10 charges, including shooting with intent to murder, handgun possession, and narcotics possession, shed light on his lengthy criminal background. Before the horrifying drive-by shooting, Ney had a history of interaction with police enforcement, including robberies, firearms charges, and drug-related felonies. His behavior in court, burdened down by these serious allegations, suggested a young man who had lost his path.

ALSO READ: What did Aaron Pennington do? Chilling new details about Breanne Pennington's murder emerge

A life of neglect and escapes

During his trial, Ney's traumatic background was revealed. According to the Daily Mail, his aunt testified that he had been neglected by both his mother and his father, who had a history of incarceration. The defense claimed that Ney's conduct was the fault of his parents and that he had been refused medical treatment. However, this reasoning did nothing to assuage the prosecution's fears. Ney's actions at the juvenile detention center, which included assaulting staff, flooding his cell, and smearing excrement on the walls, revealed a severely troubled young man on the verge of a breakdown.

The legal battle and hope for redemption

The prosecution stressed Ney's violent behavior throughout his sentencing, arguing that he deserved to be taken from the streets to safeguard the community. Prosecutors presented a hefty package of treatment documents demonstrating several attempts to assist Ney, all of which he continuously rejected through escapes and assaults on staff. However, Ney's defense attorney maintained that the teenager's criminal conduct was caused by his parents.

Despite the bleak picture, there is a ray of optimism. In five years, Ney will be eligible for a judicial review hearing, when he will have the opportunity to persuade a court that he has changed for the better. A reduced sentence hangs in the balance, providing a chance for forgiveness for a young man whose life has taken a dark and perilous turn.

ALSO READ: Susanna Gibson controversy explained: Democrats hit back at Republicans' smear campaign