Why is Quinton De Kock retiring? South Africa ace set to be unavailable for ODIs following World Cup 2023

Quinton de Kock, the wicketkeeper-batter for South Africa has announced his plans to retire from ODI cricket after the forthcoming 50-over World Cup in India. There seems to be no reason provided for this surprising decision, which follows his exit from Test cricket less than two years ago. In December 2021, he revealed his unexpected retirement from Test cricket, explaining a desire for more family time.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced de Kock's impending ODI retirement on X, previously known as Twitter.

Quinton de Kock last played in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in July for the Seattle Orcas, achieving a total of 5966 run scores in ODIs with an average of 44.85, 17 centuries, and 29 fifties. Before his retirement announcement, availability concerns emerged due to de Kock's commitment to the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). This commitment conflicts with South Africa's limited-overs series against India, beginning December 10th.

South Africa's 2023 Cricket World Cup Squad announced

On Tuesday, September 5, South Africa confirmed their 15-player World Cup team, led by Temba Bavuma. Notable members, including De Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, and Sisanda Magala, are all on the roster. Despite an average of 47.90, Janneman Malan, who has been struggling since last October's India series, will not feature in the team.

Other non-inclusions are Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Wayne Parnell, who were not selected. Brevis and Stubbs, despite participating in the five-match series against Australia, have been released, and Parnell is currently recuperating from a shoulder injury.

The World Cup team for South Africa consists of Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa's World Cup journey begins with an October 7 match against Sri Lanka at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. They will also play two preparatory matches against Afghanistan (September 29th) and New Zealand (October 2nd) in Thiruvananthapuram leading up to the main event featuring ten teams.

