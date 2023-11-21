Why is recalling Peaches, Plums, and Nectarines in the US taking place? Rumors of listeria outbreak

Trigger Warning: This article mentions illnesses that result in deaths.

A recent announcement by federal safety regulators has sent shockwaves across the nation as a listeria outbreak has been linked to the distribution of peaches, plums, and nectarines.

The recall, initiated by Kingsburg, California-based HMC Farms, encompasses a range of products distributed widely across the United States and has raised concerns about potential contamination, resulting in death, hospitalizations, and several reported illnesses.

The recall and concerns

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a food safety alert following the detection of listeria monocytogenes in samples of HMC Farms peaches during routine testing. The recall extends to peaches, plums, and nectarines sold between May 1 and November 15 of the current year, as well as the same period in 2022.

As reported by CBS News, these fruits, distributed under the labels HMC Farms or Signature Farms, were available in various forms, including 2-pound bags and individual pieces. A specific coding system—such as USA-E-U with corresponding numbers—identifies the recalled items.

Health risks and nationwide impact

The repercussions of the listeria contamination have been severe, with 11 reported illnesses spanning seven states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, and Ohio. Tragically, one person lost their life in California, while another individual faced preterm labor due to a listeria infection during pregnancy.

Listeria infections pose significant risks, especially to vulnerable demographics such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms range from high fever and severe headaches to abdominal discomfort. Furthermore, the infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Recommendations and actions

The CDC and HMC Farms have urged consumers to inspect their homes, including freezers, for the recalled fruit and discard it immediately. Notably, the recall excludes organically grown fruits from this company. For further inquiries or assistance, individuals are encouraged to contact the company directly at (844) 483-3867 during specified hours on weekdays.

