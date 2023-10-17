Why is Tesla recalling 55,000 Model X cars? Real reason revealed

The U.S. auto authority announced on Tuesday that Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles built between 2021 and 2023 due to a potential failure of the vehicle controller to detect low braking fluid and the absence of a warning light. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has provided a free over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the problem.

Tesla TO recall 55,000 Model X cars made between 2021 and 2023

The manufacturer of electric vehicles was not aware of any accidents, injuries, or fatalities that might have been caused by this situation. Due to concerns about loss of steering control and power steering, the NHTSA launched an inquiry into 280,000 brand-new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in August.

According to CNBC, driver-facing signals stating that the power steering aid is lowered or turned off have regularly been present when Tesla cars have malfunctioned. Twelve complaints were made to the NHTSA claiming that the vehicles' power steering and loss of steering control. The owner of a Model Y reported that the "wheel jerked hard right and made a thud."

The NHTSA is now looking into many Tesla defects. In the US, Tesla recalled roughly 16,000 of its 2021–2023 Model S and Model X vehicles in July due to the possibility that some front-row seat belts may not have been repaired correctly. Additionally, Tesla disclosed the recall of more than 1,300 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles because of a camera problem. Due to a problem with the steering wheel fastener, Tesla recalled 137 Model Y electric cars (EVs) in the US in June.

