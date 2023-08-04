Why is the Apple stock down? Reasons behind tech giant’s third straight poor quarter

Apple is one of the biggest names in the world of electronics and it has mostly experienced a rise in its sales and revenues be it any of its products. But on Thursday, Apple announced that its sales fell 1% to 81.8 billion dollars for the quarter that ended on July 1. This was the third consecutive quarter in which Apple's revenue fell year over year.

The iPhone division accounts for around half of the company's total sales. Just a few weeks before Apple's new hardware portfolio, which includes the iPhone 15 and smartwatches, the quarterly report was announced. But the company said that there are some promising results as well.

Apple reported a new record-breaking 21.2 billion dollars in services revenue. Currently, a major source of revenue for Apple is the services division, which includes Apple Music and Apple TV+. Additionally, Apple's earnings for revenue and profit barely met Wall Street expectations.

Reasons behind tech giant’s third straight poor quarter

While Apple's services revenue increased 8.2% to 21.21 billion dollars during the June quarter, its hardware sales decreased 4.4% year over year to 60.58 billion dollars.

Apple's iPhone sales, which made up 48% of all revenues for the business, decreased by 2% to 39.67 billion dollars.

Sales of Apple's Mac computers decreased by 7% to 6.84 billion dollars.

Coming to iPad tablet sales, fell by nearly 20% to 5.79 billion dollars.

According to the company's CFO, Luca Maestri, sales for the iPad and Mac are anticipated to decrease by double digits as a result of challenging comparisons, while revenue for the iPhone and services is predicted to grow.

CEO Tim Cook highlighted the positive services number and impressive performance in emerging regions in a statement that was released along with the quarterly results. Cook said that new records were set in a number of nations, including Indonesia and India, for income.

Since Apple regularly introduces new iPhone models every year in September, the company's June quarter is often its slowest of the year. Customers frequently wait to upgrade until the new models are available.

