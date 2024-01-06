Why is the comedy series Minx getting canceled for the second time? Details Inside

The third season of the period comedy Minx is not happening, the show has been canceled for the second time. The comedy's first season premiered on Max, where it was later canceled due to budgetary constraints after receiving a second-season renewal.

Following that, Starz declared that they had obtained the second season of the series and would air it concurrently with the first. On July 21, Starz premiered the second season. On the Starz app and other platforms, you can still watch both seasons.

Reviews for the show were favorable, and it has a 93% average critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for both of its seasons. The linear Starz airings of Season 2 averaged fewer than 100,000 viewers per episode, indicating that it did not find a significant audience.

Will Minx return with season 3?

The narrative was far from ended. "We have a lot of story to tell," season two creator Ellen Rapoport said to EW. "I definitely want season 3." Unfortunately, however, that is not going to happen as Bottom Dollar Publishing shutters for good. The show's rollout was hindered by the two strikes in the entertainment industry this summer, so Minx season 2's ratings collapse was undoubtedly an unfortunate blow. Maybe a third season at Starz would have been possible if the show had received enough promotion.

Star Jake Johnson, who had grown out of his hair to play porn publishing mogul Doug, had earlier shown doubts about the show's future by even cutting it off. Johnson said to Dealdline, “I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now, I think that was brutal for the show. Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it… My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going.”

About Minx

Minx takes place in Los Angeles in the 1970s. The show focuses around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who teams up with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women, according to the official logline. Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya were also in the cast. Constance, a recurrent character, was introduced by Elizabeth Perkins in the second season.

Ellen Rapoport, who also functioned as showrunner and executive producer, was the creator of Minx. For Feigco Entertainment, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante served as executive producers. Goldenberg directed the pilot, and Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg served as executive producers.

