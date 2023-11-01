Why is the Day of the Dead celebrated? A closer look at Mexico's iconic festival

One of the most significant holidays in Mexico is the Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, which has origins that stretch back thousands of years—long before the arrival of Spanish settlers. It has evolved into a fusion of Mexican mysticism and Catholic tradition, honoring and remembering loved ones while acknowledging death as a part of life.

Tissue paper sheets, cut into beautiful shapes, adorn shops and restaurants, and vendors in busy markets sell decorative skulls made of chocolate or sugar. Families arrange pictures of their ancestors on an altar next to candles and a typical Mexican pastry at homes around the nation while the smell of incense permeates the space.

ALSO READ: What is Oyster Recall? United States FDA warns about life-threatening illnesses and infections if consumed

While this tradition has long been a part of Mexican culture, in recent years it has grown in popularity as a tourist attraction as people visit towns and cities all over the nation to see the vibrant displays of altars, or ofrendas, which are meant to call the spirits of the dead back to life.

Why is the Day of the Dead celebrated?

Mexicans view the celebrations as a private family custom, a time to remember and pay tribute to our loved ones who have passed away and welcome them back into our homes, even if only for a single evening. The traditions and rituals associated with Día de los Muertos are deeply meaningful for Mexican families, allowing them to honor deceased relatives and keep their spirits alive.

When is it celebrated?

On November 2, all deceased people's souls are said to reincarnate into the living world. However, the festival usually starts on October 28 and honors a different type of death each day, such as those who passed away in accidents or as infants who passed away before being baptized. Nov. 1st, All Saints Day, is a day to remember those who have lived virtuous lives, especially children.

Catholics observe it as 'All Souls' Day'

While it originated in Mexico, other Catholic nations also observe this custom of honoring the departed. In the Philippines, family members pay floral tributes and light candles at their deceased loved ones' graves. Brazil celebrates Dia de Finados. All Souls' Day is observed on November 2 in numerous different nations, including the US.

ALSO READ: Time to abandon clock changes?: The Daylight Saving dilemma