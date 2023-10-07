Why is the SEC suing Elon Musk? New details about Twitter's USD 44 billion takeover emerge

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of various companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, finds himself in the midst of yet another legal battle. This time, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating his $44 billion takeover of the social media giant, Twitter (now X), which Musk later renamed X.

The investigation raises questions about potential violations of federal securities laws related to Musk's stock purchase in Twitter and his statements and filings with the SEC regarding the acquisition.

Musk's $44 billion Twitter acquisition under SEC scrutiny

In March 2022, Elon Musk acquired a substantial 9.2% stake in Twitter, effectively becoming the company's majority shareholder. However, this significant purchase was not initially disclosed in an SEC filing. The omission of this information led to legal action by Twitter shareholders who filed a lawsuit, though the suit was ultimately dismissed. Facing the prospect of a trial that aimed to compel him to finalize the deal, Musk proceeded to acquire Twitter's remaining stock in a $44 billion transaction, officially taking control of the company in October 2022.

Recently, the SEC escalated its involvement in the matter by filing a lawsuit to compel Musk to provide testimony in their ongoing investigation, which he had previously agreed to but later reneged on. The SEC contends that Musk raised unwarranted objections and refused to cooperate with their requests, including his refusal to testify and his resistance to holding the deposition in Texas, his legal place of residence.

ALSO READ: Why is Grimes suing Elon Musk? Real reason revealed as world's richest man comes in the spotlight

Ongoing feud between Musk and SEC reaches new heights

Elon Musk's confrontation with the SEC is far from new. It dates back to a 2018 tweet in which Musk claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private, which the SEC found to be misleading and resulted in a $20 million fine for Musk. The SEC also forced him to relinquish his role as chairman of Tesla. Despite the penalties imposed on him, Musk expressed on Twitter that the consequences were "worth it."

The relationship between Musk and the SEC has remained contentious, with the regulatory agency initiating multiple investigations into Musk over the years. Musk has repeatedly criticized the SEC and called for reforms within regulatory bodies, citing abuse of power for personal and political gain.

As the SEC investigation into Musk's Twitter takeover unfolds, it adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga between the tech mogul and the regulatory agency. The outcome of this latest legal battle could have significant implications for Musk's standing in the business world and the future of his endeavors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elon Musk: Revisit Space X founder's 5 biggest controversial moments of all time