Why is There's Still Tomorrow sparking domestic violence discussions? Exploring Italy's box office hit by Paola Cortellesi

In an astonishing turn of events, Paola Cortellesi's There's Still Tomorrow has surpassed Greta Gerwig's Barbie as Italy's most-watched film of the year. The film's opening sequence, which depicts a horrifying incident of domestic violence, sets the tone for a cinematic experience that defies expectations. There's Still Tomorrow is making ripples not only as a fascinating film but also as a catalyst for cultural change as box office numbers surge and discussion on domestic violence escalates, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Unveiling the reality: A cinematic departure from neo-realism

While the opening sequence may call to mind classic neo-realist films, There's Still Tomorrow takes a significant step forward by adding comedy and wit to its story. Paola Cortellesi's character, Delia, navigates the terrible realities of domestic violence with a touch of sarcasm, reflecting a cultural inclination in Rome to treat even sad occurrences with a smile and a joke. The film's shift from black-and-white to widescreen emphasizes its modern relevance, underlining that patriarchal culture has deep origins yet is still prevalent in today's society.

The film's box office success is clear, with over €30.5 million earned so far. There's Still Tomorrow is not only the second most successful movie of the year, but it is also the sixth most successful Italian film of all time. Its influence extends beyond statistics, with debates about domestic violence, femicide, and women's rights revived across Italy, as per the Hollywood Reporter. The film's release corresponds with recent terrible incidents, such as the kidnapping and death of 22-year-old student Giulia Cecchettin, heightening its audience relevance.

Advertisement

Triggering conversations: A platform for change

The showing of the film in the Italian Senate on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women emphasizes its importance as a catalyst for talks about critical societal concerns. Paola Cortellesi, the film's director and lead actress, has met with audiences around the country, observing directly the film's impact. With over 300,000 high school students having seen the film, schools are now using it to address issues like domestic violence and female empowerment. There's Still Tomorrow has effectively started a discourse that was long overdue, offering a forum for folks to share their stories and debate a subject that is frequently veiled in secrecy.

Beyond politics: A call for cultural transformation

The success of the film has crossed political lines, compelling both the far-right administration and the left-wing opposition to join the discussion on domestic violence provoked by the film. Paola Cortellesi underlines that the film's impact is not political, but rather a reflection of society's discontent with a long-standing problem. She says, "People are fed up with hearing this same story over and over again. They want to do something to help change the culture. To break this circle of violence."

ALSO READ: Will George Clooney-Adam Sandler be in Noah Baumbach's next project? Exploring Netflix's next potential blockbuster