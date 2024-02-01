This pizza place does not accept tips.

Employees at Pizza Hut in Canada put a sign with an unfortunate error on the entrance door, and it went viral. When a spelling typo or autocorrect intervention caused the restaurant in Timmins to post a notice on its door informing patrons that the dining room would be closed due to "unforeseen circumcisions," the mistake was meant to read "unforeseen circumstances."

According to CTV News, a notice on a restaurant in Timmins, northern Ontario, this week stated, "Due to unforeseen circumcisions the dining room will be closed tonight." Many users on social media started making jokes about this.

The Timmins and District Hospital Foundation also took advantage of the trending picture and posted on Facebook, saying, "Hey Timmins Pizza Hut... stick to pizza, we'll handle the circumcisions."

Pizza Hut general manager Marc Girard made light of the typo issue by posting a fresh sign offering a $5 pizza deal. The sign jokes that there is "no tip required" for the bargain, adding, "in light of recent CIRCUMSTANCES."

