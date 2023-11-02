Why is Toyota recalling over 1.8 million SUVs? Real reason explored behind massive summon

Toyota recently announced a safety recall affecting approximately 1,854,000 Toyota RAV4 SUVs in the United States. The recall addresses a battery issue associated with a potential fire risk in certain models produced between 2013 and 2018.

The battery issue and safety concerns

As reported by USA Today, the safety recall revolves around the size of 12-volt batteries in these RAV4 models, specifically focusing on units with smaller top dimensions. The concern arises when the hold-down clamp securing the battery is not properly tightened. Under conditions involving forceful turns while driving, the improperly secured battery can shift, potentially causing a short circuit and increasing the risk of a fire.

Toyota has assured customers that they are actively working on the remedy for this issue, which is anticipated to involve the replacement of the hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved components. The replacement service will be provided to affected vehicle owners at no cost.

Response and notification plans

Toyota has outlined plans to notify affected customers about the recall by the year's end. The company aims to inform RAV4 SUV owners promptly once the solution becomes available, ensuring that necessary measures can be taken to rectify the battery issue and mitigate associated safety risks.

This recall follows closely on the heels of another recent announcement by Toyota, involving the recall of 751,000 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles. Vehicles from the 2020 to 2023 models were recalled due to concerns related to mounting tabs on the vehicles’ bumpers, which could potentially lead to detachment of certain parts.

How to verify vehicle recall status

Owners of Toyota RAV4 SUVs need not wait for official notification to ascertain if their vehicle is part of the recall. They can proactively check their vehicle's recall status by visiting the official Toyota website at toyota.com/recall and entering their vehicle identification number (VIN). This tool will promptly inform owners whether their RAV4 SUV is subject to the safety recall process.

Toyota encourages all affected vehicle owners to stay informed and take necessary actions promptly to address these safety concerns and ensure the safe operation of their vehicles.

