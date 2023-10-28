Why is Twitch ending big streamer deals? Here's what CEO Dan Clancy said about bidding war with rivals

It looks like YouTube and Amazon-owned Twitch platforms are walking the same steps, so streamers wanting to land a huge contract with the site may soon be out of luck. Kick and YouTube caused a stir when they signed some of the biggest personalities on the site to exclusive and non-exclusive deals, sparking bidding wars for talent after years of Twitch dominating the streaming market.

Kick struck big deals with xQc, Amouranth, and other celebrities, while YouTube signed big names like TimTheTatman and Ludwig; nevertheless, the current CEO of Twitch believes this approach is unsustainable.

Twitch to end big streamer deals?

According to Bloomberg, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy stated that the company will no longer be granting big streamer contracts despite years of reportedly offering seven- and eight-figure deals. Clancy clarified that there were certain disadvantages to this tactic. At the 2023 TwitchCon gathering, he said, "It created this bidding war, and I don't think that's a sustainable business."

Two people acquainted with YouTube's approach reportedly stated that the firm will follow Twitch in dropping big-deal talent signings. Kick, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be going the same route since they just revealed that rapper Tyga and NICKMERCS had joined the platform. Kick might be cutting back on high-profile signings, though, since the platform funded by Stakes said that Dr. Disrespect's demand for a 50 million dollar contract was too high, leading to the breakdown of discussions.

Creates can now simultaneously broadcast on Kick and YouTube thanks to Twitch's announcement that it is doing away with multi-stream restrictions and allowing streamers to simulcast on any streaming platform.

Streaming platforms' rivalry

YouTube and Twitch have been fighting for the best gamers for over three years in an effort to improve their live-streaming services. The platforms determined that charging a fee to watch famous gamers live would attract hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of followers and boost advertising income.

