Why is UAW going on strike? Reason behind about 13000 workers protesting explored

Following a failure to negotiate an agreement on a new labor contract with the automakers on Thursday night, thousands of United Auto Workers employees at three General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis assembly factories in the United States went on strike. The plants include those of GM in Wentzville, Missouri, for full-size vans and medium pickup trucks, Ford in Wayne, Michigan, and Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio, for Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator SUVs.

According to UAW President Shawn Fain's statement to CNBC, who also works for Ford, only employees in the paint and final assembly would go on strike. Outside of the Wayne Ford site, Fain said, "We got to do what we got to do to get our share of economic and social justice in this strike."

What is UAW's 'Standup Strike'?

According to the UAW, a novel method of striking is known as the "Stand Up Strike." Instead of shutting down all factories simultaneously, certain locals will be asked to 'Stand Up' and go on strike. The description stated, "More locals may be asked to 'Stand Up' and join the strike as time goes on." In our battle to secure a fair contract at each of the Big Three automakers, this provides us the most leverage and flexibility.

Key proposals

The union's main proposals include a reduction in the number of hours worked per week to 32, a return to traditional pensions, the elimination of compensation tiers, and the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). Other items on the table include improved retiree benefits and improved vacation and family leave.

Even after President Joe Biden became involved, it was obvious that a solution would not be reached by Thursday night. The White House reported that Biden, who takes pride in his working-class upbringing and support for organized labor, spoke with Fain and the executives of the Detroit manufacturers.

In a statement released by Ford late on Thursday, the automaker said that while the UAW had submitted its "first substantive counterproposal" to four of the company's offerings, it "showed little movement from the union's initial demands."

The UAW's bold demands have received some attention from the automakers' record proposals, but not all of them. In particular, the firms have provided pay increases of around 20%, COLA, modified profit-sharing incentives, increased vacation and family leave upgrades, and other benefits that the union has deemed insufficient.

