Why is US developing B61-13 nuclear bomb? What we know so far

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a nuclear weapon.

The Department of Defense disclosed designs for a new variation of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, the B61-13, on October 27. This news represents the 13th generation of the B61 bomb design, carrying on a nearly 80-year tradition. The B61-13, like its predecessors, is a repurposed version of a previous nuclear warhead design rather than a fully new design, demonstrating the endurance of this specific gravity bomb template as per popsci.com.

Capabilities and deployment

The B61-13 is intended to replace the current B61-7 stockpile and is designed for discharge from fighter planes and bombers. While other B61 versions may be carried by fighter planes such as the F-15E and F-16, the B61-7 and, presumably, its replacement, the B61-13, are solely meant for nuclear-capable bombers. This suggests that the B61-13 will most likely be assigned to the B-21 Raider stealth bomber and perhaps the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber if both are in service at the same time.

ALSO READ: Who was Medger Evers? A closer look at civil rights activist's life amid Medal of Freedom lobbying

Modernization and safety features

According to popsci.com, the B61-13 will have the same yield as the B61-7 but will have updated safety, security, and accuracy features seen in the current B61-12 series. Among these elements is an inertial directing system for greater accuracy. While accuracy is important while directing a bomb, keep in mind that these weapons have yields in the tens to hundreds of kilotons, making them very devastating.

Policy and future challenges

Although no specific danger prompted the development of the B61-13, it was positioned as a reaction to emerging security issues. The fact page accompanying the release highlights that the Biden Administration made this decision. Critics contend that the military may not need a more powerful gravity bomb, especially as long-range missiles become more capable and the risk to bomber aircraft and crews over highly defended targets remains.

As the United States modernizes its nuclear arsenal, significant issues concerning the role and need of such weapons in the twenty-first century are raised. Since the Cold War, the global environment has altered, and deterrence now relies on a variety of mechanisms, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched missiles. The nuclear triad notion, as well as the significance of having some retaliation capabilities in the event of a surprise first strike, continue to impact policy decisions.

ALSO READ: What did Richard Sigman do? Former University of West Georgia professor gets life sentence