Why is US government fighting against Titanic expedition recovering artefacts? All you need to know

The Titanic, a British passenger liner that sank in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg, is one of history's most well-known maritime disasters. Several expeditions have been organized over the years to explore the ruins of the ship and recover artifacts, giving insight into the events that transpired on that terrible night. However, in recent years, the US government has clashed with private corporations attempting to recover antiquities from the ruins.

Takes away the Memorial’s integrity

The preservation of the location as a memorial and tomb is one of the primary grounds for the government's objection to the Titanic voyage. The wreckage site was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986, and it is considered a burial ground for the nearly 1,500 people who died in the accident. The US government claims that disrupting the site and removing artifacts is insulting to those who died and undermines the memorial's integrity.

Damage to the Wreckage

Another source of concern is the possibility of wreckage damage during salvage operations. The Titanic wreck is nearly 2.4 miles below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean, and any salvage attempt would encounter considerable hurdles due to the severe circumstances at that depth. The US government is concerned that the use of heavy machinery and other excavation equipment would harm the ship's delicate remains.

ALSO READ: Who is Arik Gilbert? Former LSU football player arrested for burglary following alleged liquor store theft

Legal Complications

There are also legal issues involving ownership and salvage rights to Titanic items. Because the ship was built in the United Kingdom, it is ultimately governed by British law. The United Kingdom has awarded salvage rights to RMS Titanic Inc., a private firm that has previously launched salvage operations to recover artifacts. The US government, on the other hand, claims that the company's salvage rights only extend to the ship's hull and not the treasures within it. This legal ambiguity has exacerbated the government's resistance to the salvage efforts.

Preservation of the Wreck

Lastly, the US government's objection to the Titanic expedition is centered on the preservation of the wreck site as a memorial and burial, as well as the preservation of the artifacts' historical and cultural significance. While the impulse to recover and examine the items is reasonable, due thought must be given to the potential repercussions of salvage activities on the site as well as the ethical issues of disturbing the deceased's final resting place. The government's position shows a commitment to preserving and honoring the legacy of those who perished on the Titanic.

ALSO READ: What is the 3M lawsuit about? American giant settles USD 6 billion case involving faulty earplugs