Why is WWE crying guy trending on TikTok? Everything you need to about viral meme of Vince McMohan

Twitter and TikTok are two of the most popular social media sites where weird trends often emerge. A video of Vince McMahon, the former CEO and co-founder of WWE, crying recently went viral on both TikTok and Twitter (now known as X).

McMahon has been the focus of countless viral videos and memes for years because of his dramatic interviews and funny reactions. This is not the first time he has gone viral. However, the mood of the most recent meme is very depressing. Nevertheless, by using humorous captions instead of the clip's emotional tone, meme makers are subverting it.

However, what exactly is this new trend of the WWE crying guy?

What is the WWE crying guy trend?

McMahon's miserable cry, accompanied by moving music, is being used as a meme template to tug at people's heartstrings and spark an endless stream of viral posts. In the videos, people use McMahon to show themselves as dads in the future, responding to a query from their child on a period in their past when things were "good."

Something like "Dad what was it like" or "Dad how was it" is the beginning of the title or caption. They then conclude it with a relatable flashback that brings back painful memories. A lighthearted, comical sobbing meme is then created by pairing this with the video of Vince McMahon appearing all teary-eyed.

Why was Vince McMahon crying?

The video is from when McMahon made an appearance in the second episode of the 2020 documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, which is centered around the notorious WWE legend The Undertaker.

When asked in the series what The Undertaker meant to him and the WWE, he broke down in tears. He started to cry and was speechless, so he waved off the question rather than responding to it.

About Vince McMahon

Mr. McMahon aka Vince McMahon, has delivered WWE fans some of the sport's most enduring moments. Throughout his whole career, fans have been enamored with him, first as the fictional figure "Mr. McMahon" and then as the CEO and Chairman of WWE. Throughout his remarkable career, Vince McMahon has occupied the highest position in the WWE boardroom for many years.

The man has never been afraid to speak in front of the camera or to serve as the company's primary announcer. He has always had a distinct animated and captivating style that has made him a legendary villain.

