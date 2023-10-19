Why is YouTube getting heavily criticized? All you need to know about SSSniperwolf doxxing controversy

YouTuber Alia Shelesh, better known online as Sssniperwolf, posted a series of images of John Douglass' house on her Instagram Story on Saturday. Douglass is a comedian with 4.9 million YouTube subscribers under the handle JacksFilms. “Do I need to go see JacksFilms? He resides five minutes from my shooting location," Shelesh wrote.

Despite being quickly deleted, the image rapidly traveled around Shelesh's five million Instagram followers, eventually reaching Douglass, who claimed on X that Shelesh had doxed her. Shelesh claimed in later posts that Douglass had been "harassing" her but she had no "ill intentions" and that calling her a doxxer was "defamation."

YouTube receives backlash from online users

Since this first event, many more well-known streamers have responded to the drama, including Asmongold and Pokimane. The tweet from Jacksfilms reads, "Sssniperwolf just doxxed me on her [Instagram]…In what universe do you think that’s okay? In what reality do you live in where you think this behavior is justified?”

In the most recent development, YouTube is now facing significant internet backlash after a poorly-timed tweet during the current drama left many online users shocked and unhappy. YouTube recently posed the question in a tweet, "Would it be too meta to do a reaction video to a reaction video?"

Who is SSSniperWolf?

"SSSniperWolf" Shelesh has established a distinctive and long-lasting presence on the internet. Alia made her YouTube debut in 2014 and was arguably the biggest and most influential female gaming personality in the late 2010s. She ranks 170th for the YouTube channel with the most subscribers thanks to the impressive total of over 34 million subscribers to her primary channel.

SSSniperWolf is recognized solely for her content that features reactions. The online feud between her and Jacksfilms that started before the doxxing incident was centered around this content. A lot of people have now viewed this YouTube post as an indirect way to address the situation.

