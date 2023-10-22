Why was Adin Ross removed from TwitchCon? Real reason EXPLORED

TwitchCon, the annual meeting of streaming content creators and fans, took an unexpected turn this year when Adin Ross, a renowned streamer with a reputation for controversy, attempted to attend. Ross, dressed in Kick-branded clothing and livestreaming his attempt on Kick, hoped to meet with the platform's CEO to discuss his ongoing Twitch ban. His innovative method, however, was quickly cut short when security interfered. This article looks into the event, the grounds for Adin Ross' dismissal, and the sanctions that followed as seen on Adin Ross' stream.

A bold entrance by Adin Ross: 'Crashing midcon'

Adin Ross and his team created an impression when they entered the TwitchCon arena wearing Kick-branded t-shirts. Despite Adin's current Twitch ban, the gang sarcastically branded their excursion "Crashing Midcon" while streaming it on Kick. Ross stressed his benign intentions, adding that all he wanted to do was meet with the CEO, Eddie Craven, and explore the prospect of being unbanned.

Ross highlighted his wish to spread love and his devotion to Twitch in a video made during their arrival. He was resolved to seek the CEO personally for an unban, emphasizing his commitment to finding a good solution to the problem.

Swift security intervention

As seen on his stream, Adin Ross' attempts to contact the CEO were met with a curt answer from TwitchCon security. The security staff approached Ross and his party promptly and told them to leave the premises. In disbelief, Ross questioned the reasons for their dismissal and provided his entrance badge as proof of his rightful presence.

Ross and his pals demanded an explanation for their eviction as they were led to the exit. However, security's reaction was ambiguous, referring only to a breach of Twitch's code of conduct. Ross persisted for details, but his questions went unanswered, and security encouraged him to find it out for himself.

Frustration and suspensions

Adin Ross unleashed his rage while exiting the arena, expressing his surprise at the sudden dismissal. "What did I do?" he shouted, his frustration apparent. "What on earth did I do? Twitch! F**k you!"

Moments later, in a live update, Ross stated that he had not only been pulled from the event, but that other members of his crew, including Citrus, Cheesur, CUFFFEM, and ShnaggyHose, had been suspended indefinitely by Twitch. This twist added to the uncertainty and controversy, leaving Ross and his fans surprised by the consequences of their unusual TwitchCon performance.

