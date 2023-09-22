Why was Johnny Somali arrested? Kick streamer detained in Japan; Details inside

Johnny Somali is a popular streamer who was previously banned from Twitch and currently streams on Kick. In recent months, Somali has made news repeatedly in Japan for his antics, offending residents with racial rants and even coming under assault for his comments. After allegedly sneaking into a hotel building site last month on August 30, Johnny Somali was detained in Osaka.

On September 21, while filming a live Kick, Johnny started revealing to his audience that he had been being followed by a police officer for thirty minutes. After going inside a convenience shop to get a drink, Johnny was stopped by several cops who put him in handcuffs as his stream of consciousness continued.

Johnny Somali gets arrested in Japan

Kick streamer Johnny Somali is receiving harsh criticism for his use of sexist and racist language while harassing women on the streets of Japan. According to Dexerto, Investigators detained a Somali, actually named Ismael Ramsey Khalid, for breaking into the hotel building site that was supposed to be under development.

While on location, the streamer allegedly kept yelling "Fukushima," alluding to the significant nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility. Due to his activities, Somali was momentarily banned from Kick, albeit only for a short period of time—just 72 hours.

The arrest happened just a few days after Meowko, a Twitch streamer, called for other websites to permanently ban Somali after he harassed her. Due to his disruptive actions on Japanese streets, Johnny Somali has come under growing fire from the locals.

For instance, a video showed him approaching a woman on the street and impertinently asking where prostitutes had been doing the rounds. Additionally, there is a video of him joking about Hiroshima and Nagasaki while chatting with a local Japanese man on a train. He didn't stop until a Korean-American passenger on the same train confronted him.

