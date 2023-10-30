Why was Matthew Lani arrested? All you need to know about TikToker who claimed to be doctor on social media

On Sunday, October 29, Dr. Matthew Lani, a South African TikToker, was taken into custody by security staff at the Helen Joseph Hospital. As per News 24, the influencer tried to enter the medical institution covertly and was caught. His texts purporting to be a doctor became viral online, leading to his arrest.

A video of Matthew Lani being taken into custody by hospital security was made public on Twitter on Monday. He is seen begging the guards to let him out in the 21-second footage while sporting a SpongeBob t-shirt. The internet sensation is seen resisting attempts to handcuff and restrain by several police officers.

Who is Matthew Lani and why was he arrested?

After posing as a doctor and offering unwanted medical advice, Dr. Matthew Lani—also known online as Bongani Zingelwa and Sanele Zingelwa became popular on social media. It was also said by him that he worked for the Gauteng Health Department.

Reports state that the popular figure on the internet is 27 years old and acquired popularity when he declared that, at the age of 21, he had received his medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand. He stated that he attended the school from 2014 to 2021. Lani had added to his fake credentials by telling his fans that Cambridge International College was where he received his high school certificate.

After attempting to sell weight-loss medications and offering medical advice, Matthew Lani became a social media star in South Africa. He stated that the Health Professionals Council of South Africa was where he obtained his medical license and that he was employed in a hospital in Johannesburg.

However, the University of Witwatersrand announced that Lani never had any medical degrees from the school. It was also mentioned by the Department of Education that he never received a certificate for Grade 12.

A screenshot of a text message displaying Lani communicating his fictitious medical credentials with the Department of Health was also released by the Gauteng Health X account. The company asserted that he was not granted a license to practice medicine, nevertheless.

Declaring that the "bogus doctor," Matthew Lani, had been taken into custody, the Gauteng Health Department issued a statement on X. They stated that Lani was taken into custody by the security personnel masking himself with a stethoscope, surgical mask, and hoodie.

Matthew Lani attempted to flee by jumping through a bathroom window, but he didn't succeed in doing so. Later, and was "turned over to the police for an official arrest.

