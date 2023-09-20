Why was Morgan Osman kicked off the plane? Female passenger goes viral for in-flight meltdown

A woman has been going viral on the internet after being caught on camera shouting at other passengers. Despite her defense that she was famous, she was ultimately identified as Morgan Osman, who is seen getting kicked out of the plane. In the video, which was posted on X, now known as Twitter, she pulled her suitcase from the overhead compartment and yelled at another person who is not seen in the frame.

What is Morgan Osman going viral?

In the footage, Morgan is seen arguing with a passenger on an unidentified American Airlines aircraft who is not seen on the screen. "Call me a b-h again," the Miami, Florida native is heard shouting. She continues, "I did nothing wrong," and the passenger she was arguing with tells her to "shut up." Instead, Morgan urges the flier to "shut the f-k up".Morgan sees the passenger recording her as she leaves. She tells them, "You f-king bum, film me, I'm Instagram famous." She tells those in attendance to "shut the f-k up" when they begin to giggle.

It was unclear how long the argument lasted, why it started, or where Osman was going. Osman replied to the incident on her now-deactivated Instagram account after it happened. She captioned photos of news reports on the altercation she shared on Instagram stories and wrote, " I didn't get kicked off. I asked to leave instead of it turning violent. Thank you."

Who is Morgan Osman?

A NY Post said that Morgan Osman is an influencer who has around a million followers on Instagram, however, it looked like her account had been deactivated. She is a Miami, Florida native who made her appearance on the reality series Bad Girls Club in 2010. She was, however, removed from the show in the second episode after breaking into the producer's office. In 2013, Osman also had an appearance in the VH1 reality series Miami Monkey. This one-year run of the series ended with its cancellation. According to reports, she worked as a bartender before making her television debut.

