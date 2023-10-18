Why was Tara Strong fired? Voice actress reacts on X after losing job

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war and hate speech.

Tara Strong's exit from the voice cast of the animated series Boxtown has been officially confirmed following her tweets about the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Strong's tweets may not have been the direct cause of her departure from the series, but the show did issue a statement about it via X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 16. The show’s official X handle wrote, “As some of you may have heard, Tara Strong is no longer involved with Boxtown or Bandit Mill Animation and will no longer be voicing the character of Bill the Orphan.”

Tara Strongs calls out the makers in her Tweet

Strong who provided voices for characters on beloved Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network shows like "Teen Titans," "The PowerPuff Girls," and "Rugrats," among others, wrote the message in response to one from the show's account stating the role would be recast. Strong penned, "Just found out on Twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your Kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace."

This choice was made as a result of an occurrence in Tara's most recent social media activity, which included posts endorsing divisive ideas about the Palestinians who are presently suffering as a result of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Strong reportedly liked a tweet that compared ISIS and Hamas to all Muslims. It is further claimed that the tweet stated that "Islam is a real, clear and present danger." Since then, Strong apparently disapproved of the post.

About Tara Strong

On February 12, 1973, Tara Strong was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Craig Strong, a former American actor, and Tara first met in 1999. Sammy and Aden, the couple's two boys, were raised after their marriage in 2000. The family currently resides in Los Angeles. The voice actor and her husband are the owners of VoiceStarz, a business that offers training for entering the voice-over industry.

At the age of 13, Tara Strong received an offer for her first role. She received her first major animation role in 1987 for Hello Kitty's Furry Tale Theater. She produced Maxie's World and My Pet Monster in the same year. She provided character voices for the television movies The Wild Puffalumps and Care Bears Nutcracker Suite the following year.

