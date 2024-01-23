Why was Valerie Bertinelli removed from Kids Baking Championship after 12 Seasons? 'I'll miss you guys,' says the actress

Valerie Bertinelli, a renowned actress and long-time host of Food Network's Kids Baking Championship, unexpectedly announced that she was leaving the show after an incredible 12-season run. The news, presented in the form of an emotional Instagram video, piqued the interest of fans and industry professionals alike as per Los Angeles Times.

Budget cuts prompt Valerie Bertinelli's exit

Valerie Bertinelli, a renowned figure in the industry, broke the news to her fans, explaining that her departure was due to "budget cuts." The 63-year-old actress, best known for her part in 'Hot in Cleveland,' told up about the emotional toll the choice had on her in a poignant video message on Saturday, January 20.

Bertinelli accepted the logical nature of the decision, describing it as a strategic move motivated by fiscal limitations. In the video, she says, "I know it’s not supposed to. Logically, I know it’s business [and] budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I’m not going to be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship really sucks." This emotional revelation provides insight into the personal consequences of such decisions for industry veterans.

Advertisement

Kids Baking Championship: A personal 'floatation device' for Valerie

The actress emotionally highlighted the importance of the Kids Baking Championship in her life, calling it as a "floatation device" throughout difficult moments, including her divorce from Tom Vitale. Bertinelli commended the competition for giving her a sense of purpose and productivity amid what she described as an "apex year of hell." This personal touch gives dimension to her exit, underscoring the show's significance beyond its entertainment value.

Despite her bitter feelings, Valerie Bertinelli took a minute to thank the diligent team of Kids Baking Championship and the young bakers she had the pleasure of seeing grow over the years. Her gratitude reflects the close ties created behind the scenes. The actress also wished the new season's candidates luck, encouraging them to believe in themselves and persist despite any hardships.

Contract negotiations and unanswered questions

According to sources close to the situation, discussions for Valerie Bertinelli's contract stalled when her team demanded more favorable conditions. While one source underlined that Food Network opted not to extend the contract, another indicated that negotiations had stagnated owing to differing expectations. This raises concerns about the hidden discussions and difficulties of contract renewals in the entertainment industry.

Valerie Bertinelli's departure from the Food Network is not her first. Valerie's Home Cooking, which had a great 14-season run, was terminated by the network last year without reason. The Food Network has yet to reply to requests regarding the move, leaving fans and industry insiders waiting for further information.

Valerie Bertinelli shared a heartfelt message to future contestants, "And if you don't make it to the next round, please always remember this: It's not because you're not a good baker, you just had a bad day. So, always, always believe in yourself. Please do that for me. And keep baking. I'll miss you guys." This touching departure highlights the actress' true relationship with the contestants and crew, leaving an indelible mark on the Kids Baking Championship's legacy.

ALSO READ: What is Mr. Beast's deal with Amazon about? Exploring new talk show rumors surrounding the YouTuber