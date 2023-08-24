Why was Xi Jinping absent from BRICS Business Forum? Closer look at situation as Chinese Prez misses event

President Xi Jinping did not attend a business event in South Africa, where he was due to give a speech defending China's economy and its assistance for emerging economies, as fears grow that the Asian nation's problems could trigger global turmoil.

The reason for the absence is unknown

The Chinese leader was scheduled to speak at the BRICS Business Forum on Tuesday, following a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier that day, according to a public itinerary. Instead, delegates got welcomed on stage by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who gave the address without explaining why Xi was not present. Xi then went to a meal with the leaders of South Africa, Brazil, and India, as well as Russia's foreign minister, who was in Johannesburg for the annual BRICS meeting of rising market countries.

Xi's choice to forego delivering a positive economic message in person comes as his country is under increased worldwide scrutiny for its challenges with falling prices, a collapsing housing market, and expanding local government debt. President Joe Biden has dubbed the world's economic difficulties a "ticking time bomb," while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called them a "risk factor" for the United States.

ALSO READ: What happened to Laura Carleton? Clothing store owner shot dead after argument over Pride flag

China won't be able to explain Xi's decision

The country rarely answers questions about its leaders' activities or defines their health state. When Qin Gang was fired as foreign minister this year, no justification was given. This emphasized the Chinese government's lack of transparency, which has alarmed investors in recent months as formerly publicly available data becomes increasingly difficult to find. The visit to South Africa allows Xi to court countries from the Global South after President Joe Biden's trilateral summit with the leaders of South Korea and Japan this past week left the Chinese leader feeling increasingly isolated in his own backyard.

Advertisement

Extending Five-nation club

Earlier Tuesday, during a state visit with Ramaphosa, Xi urged the two presidents to increase their joint influence on global affairs in the Global South. The leaders also promised to work together on power, renewable energy, and scientific and technological innovation. Beijing has been seeking to extend the five-nation club, which also includes Brazil, Russia, and India, with more than 20 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Egypt, reportedly applying to join. While South Africa and Russia support additional members, India is concerned that the group would become a voice for China, and Brazil is concerned about alienating the West.

ALSO READ: Where can you buy tickets for John Cena's event in India? All you need to know