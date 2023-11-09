Why were 10 Gambino crime family members arrested? Names and other details explored

Federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that ten suspected members and allies of the Gambino crime family have been charged with union-related offenses, extortion, witness retaliation, and racketeering conspiracy in an attempt to gain control of New York's demolition and carting trades.

In Brooklyn federal court later on Wednesday, the 10 suspects identified in a 16-count indictment were scheduled to be arraigned before a US magistrate.

Based on charges of mafia association and other offenses, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said that the charges are part of a coordinated international investigation in which six members and associates of organized crime were also taken into custody by Italian police.

What are the names of ten members arrested from the Gambino crime family?

Furthermore, Italian law enforcement detained six mafia members there on Wednesday, according to federal prosecutors, in connection with the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors claim the following 10 people were arrested.

Joseph Lanni aka Joe Brooklyn and Mommino, is believed to be a captain inside the Gambino organized crime family. Diego Tantillo aka Danny "Fifi," another name for Angelo Gradilone, is a purported Gambino soldier. A purported soldier from Gambino, James LaForte Vito Rappa, an alleged Sicilian Mafia member and Gambino associate located in the United States. A suspected Sicilian Mafia associate and Gambino associate with a base in the United States is Francesco Vicari, also known as "Uncle Ciccio." Salvatore DiLorenzo- a suspected Gambino associate. Robert Brooke, an alleged associate of Gambino Kyle Johnson, also known as “Twin" Vincent Minsquero known by his nickname Vinny

It is alleged that Tantillo, Rappa, Vicari, and Johnson threatened the owner of a carting firm with a bat, set fire to his house's stairs, broke one of his trucks, and physically attacked an associate in order to extract money from him.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace stated in a statement, "As alleged, the defendants committed violent extortions, assaults, arson, witness retaliation, and other crimes for years in an attempt to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries." "Today's arrests demonstrate our office's and our law enforcement partners' dedication to keeping our communities safe through the total dismantling of organized crime, both domestically and internationally."

According to a detention report from the prosecution, Tantillo was paid $50,000 directly by the owners of a demolition company in 2019. Additionally, they claim that in 2020, Tantillo's demands became more contentious when prosecutors claimed he had struck a hospitalized employee with a hammer. Following the attack, Tantillo received a text message from Johnson, another mob associate: "work today."

From October 17, 2019, when Tantillo and LaForte were "made" or accepted into the Gambino criminal family, prosecutors claim to have obtained text exchanges and images. Rappa is said to have texted Tantillo, stating, "Good morning, Dani! Have a great day! Happy for your new job! I'm very proud of you when you sign the contract, even if I'm not there! Good luck!"

By early Wednesday afternoon, it was unclear if the guys had retained or were appointed counsel. On Wednesday, nine of the accused made an appearance in court and entered a not-guilty plea. Laforte, the tenth, was not arraigned since he is now detained in Pennsylvania and will be arraigned later.

"Today's arrests should serve as a warning to others who believe they can operate in plain sight with apparent impunity – the NYPD and our law enforcement partners exist to shatter that notion," stated NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban in a statement.

