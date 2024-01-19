Why Won't YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix Develop a Dedicated App for Apple Vision Pro? Unveiling the Reasons Behind the Decision

The highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro, slated to be released on February 2, has caused a stir in the IT industry. However, the lack of specialized applications from streaming giants such as YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix has sparked concerns. Why are these big platforms staying away from Apple's mixed-reality headset, and what does this mean for users? Let us dig into the complexities of this decision as per Live Mint.

YouTube's surprising stand

YouTube, a platform with a substantial presence in the digital environment, has chosen to create a new app for the Apple Vision Pro. This change matches Netflix's previous decision, leaving customers perplexed about the reasoning behind these decisions. While YouTube promises users that they may view material via Safari on the Vision Pro, the lack of a dedicated app is noticeable. YouTube's long history on Apple devices, including the initial iPad in 2010, makes this move even more fascinating. The corporation is tight-lipped regarding future ambitions, noting that they have "no further plans to share at this time."

Spotify's strategic move

Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service, has joined YouTube in its surprising withdrawal. Spotify, contrary to predictions, is not preparing a new app for visionOS, Vision Pro's operating system. Spotify customers may still listen to their music using a web browser. According to a source familiar with the situation, the decision appears to be unrelated to Spotify's current dispute with Apple over App Store standards. This action by Spotify, along with YouTube's attitude, raises concerns about the interoperability of major streaming services with Apple's latest initiative.

Netflix's precedent and Apple's own offerings

Netflix, a streaming industry pioneer, was the first to publicly disclose its intention to forego the Apple Vision Pro. Because of this collective rejection from YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix, the three most popular streaming applications will be unavailable when the device launches. While Apple provides access to its own music and podcast applications, directly competing with Spotify, the lack of these big providers leaves a substantial gap for a device touted as a hub for entertainment, video, and gaming.

Developers that publish iPad software in the ordinary App Store will have their apps automatically appear in the Vision Pro store unless they opt-out. Despite the apparent ease of integration, YouTube and Spotify have decided not to pursue this option. Other entertainment applications, such as Disney, Max, Peacock, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video, remain on board, offering a full App Store for the Vision Pro with over a million titles. It remains to be seen whether other popular apps, which are not currently scheduled to operate on the Vision Pro, will reverse course by the device's release.

