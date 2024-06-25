WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange released from UK prison after he strikes plea deal; Know all details

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has been released from custody in the United Kingdom after reaching a plea deal with US authorities. This is a significant development in Assange's lengthy legal case, sparking a global debate about free speech and national security as per the Independent.

Julian Assange's plea deal details

Assange has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information in a US court. This plea agreement concludes his nearly 14-year legal saga, which began with his arrest in April 2019 after spending seven years seeking asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London.

The deal, which was finalized in court documents filed in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory, calls for Assange to serve 62 months in prison. This includes credit for time served while imprisoned in Britain. Supporters hope that this resolution will pave the way for Assange's eventual return to his native Australia.

Legal and public reaction to Julian Assange's case

Assange's case has sparked debates about press freedom and government secrecy. Supporters see him as a transparency advocate, who exposed misconduct and human rights violations through Wikileaks' release of classified documents. Detractors claim that his actions jeopardized national security and compromised intelligence sources.

The US government had sought Assange's extradition on 18 charges stemming from WikiLeaks' release of sensitive military documents. These documents included footage of a US helicopter attack in Iraq, which killed civilians, including journalists.

International impact amid Julian Assange's release

Assange's release coincides with ongoing international scrutiny and diplomatic maneuvers. His extradition was initially approved by the British government in 2022, but subsequent legal challenges called into question the protection of free speech under US law.

In May, two British judges ruled that Assange could appeal his extradition to the United States, with a focus on whether he would be granted the same First Amendment rights as an American citizen. This decision shed light on the case's global implications, as well as the complexities of balancing national security concerns with free speech principles.

Political pressure for Julian Assange's case resolution

The resolution of Assange's case reflects shifting political pressures. President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to drop the charges against Assange, including a formal request from the Australian government earlier this year. Biden's administration expressed a willingness to reconsider the case, raising hopes among Assange supporters that a negotiated settlement was possible.

Assange's legal team and advocates have long claimed that the charges against him were politically motivated and violated journalistic freedoms. The plea deal is a compromise that avoids a potentially lengthy and contentious trial while allowing Assange to settle his legal liabilities.

