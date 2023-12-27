Will Amazon Prime start showing ads during streaming? Exploring new subscription prices

No ad-free experience without paying more at Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform had earlier announced that it was planning to incorporate ads into its films and shows without providing additional details. The retail giant has now announced that on January 29, users will have to pay an additional fee to keep ads out of their streaming experience. The announcement by Amazon Prime comes in light of rival streaming platforms incorporating ads and charging higher fees for their services. Amazon Prime has, however, promised to “have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

How much will it cost to keep ads away on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video has announced an additional charge of $2.99 per month for users who wish to preserve their current ad-free viewing experience. The users can remain at their current subscription price if they don’t mind the ads. In an email sent to subscribers, Amazon Prime stated, “Limited advertisements will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and to keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

“We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership,” the email further noted.

Amazon Prime is currently priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. It also offers Prime Video standalone at $8.99 per month. An additional $2.99 charge to avoid ads would bring the monthly cost of the streaming platform to just under $18 per month or $12 per month for individual users.

As far as Amazon Freevee is concerned, no changes have been made; it will keep streaming live events such as sports and other content inclusive of ads.

The new cost will be effective from January 29 onwards in the UK, US, Canada, and Germany. A similar cost will be implemented in other markets like Australia, France, Italy, Mexico, and elsewhere at a later date. No confirmation about the Indian market has been made yet.

Prime Video provides services in 4K resolution across multiple devices

The latter part of the aforementioned email by Amazon Prime noted that the streaming platform provides access to exclusive and broad streaming video content. It went on to name some of its popular films and shows like The Lord of the Rings, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Citadel, Creed III, and more, along with live sports like the NFL.

Amazon Prime content is available in 4K resolution on multiple electronic devices, like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs. A single subscription allows a person to access Prime Video on four devices at a time.

Amazon Prime is not just about streaming services. It also includes express Amazon deliveries, Amazon music, and much more.

