Will Jason Morgan return to 'General Hospital' in 2024? Steve Burton rejoins cast after leaving 'Days of Our Lives'

Fans of the long-running soap opera General Hospital are in for a surprise as Steve Burton, who portrayed the popular character Jason Morgan, is due to return to Port Charles in early 2024. Burton's surprising return follows his departure from Days of Our Lives (DOOL), where he completed a one-year stint after departing General Hospital in 2021 as per Deadline.

The announcement and the Golden Bachelor connection

The wonderful news was revealed on Thursday night during General Hospital's 60th Anniversary special, which aired directly after The Golden Bachelor live wedding. Fans who have followed Burton's journey as Jason Morgan over the years will feel a surge of nostalgia with his return to the soap opera.

Steve Burton's soap opera journey has been nothing short of thrilling. Burton returned to the soap world after leaving General Hospital in 2021 because of a disagreement over the show's vaccination policy, with a position on Days of Our Lives. He played Harris Michaels in DOOL, a character he played in 1988. His stint on Days was, however, brief, since he just announced his departure, opening the door for his return to General Hospital.

Jason Morgan's legacy: A character woven into soap opera history

Jason Morgan's character has a particular place in the hearts of General Hospital viewers. Burton initially played the part in 1991 and kept fans captivated until 2012. He returned to the show in 2017 after a brief absence, only to leave in 2021 after the debate regarding vaccination policies. Jason Morgan's presence in Port Charles has been associated with drama, love, and everlasting loyalty, therefore his homecoming is a highly awaited event for viewers.

Steve Burton spoke with Deadline last July about his exit from General Hospital. Despite the difficult circumstances surrounding his departure, he expressed gratitude for the time he spent on the show, highlighting the strong bonds he formed with the cast and the devoted fandom. "It was my family for so long. I grew up there, and the fans have always been awesome to me," Burton said.

A look ahead: What's in store for Jason Morgan?

As Jason Morgan returns to Port Charles, viewers are forced to speculate about the character's plot. With his departure from General Hospital coming only weeks after the controversial departure of Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jacks), who raised issues about COVID-19 regulations and later sued ABC for religious discrimination, the soap opera environment has changed dramatically.

The return of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan promises to provide a layer of familiarity and excitement to the show, providing viewers with the opportunity to watch the character negotiate new difficulties and relationships. The anticipation for Jason Morgan's comeback is at an all-time high as the soap opera prepares for another chapter.

