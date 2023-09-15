Will Mortal Kombat 1 be on PC? Release date, requirements, and other details

Gamers are on their feet as early-access users may now play Mortal Kombat 1, and reviews of the most recent Mortal Kombat mainstream game have also begun to surface. The rather ambiguously titled Mortal Kombat 1 is actually the series' 12th installment and was created as a soft relaunch for the series, taking place in a different universe than earlier games.

Due to the significant improvements and enhancements, Mortal Kombat 1 is making, it is now the focus of a lot of attention. But other gamers have wondered if their PCs can even handle the intense graphics and aesthetically pleasing conflicts.

Mortal Kombat 1 PC: Release date, requirements, and other details

The release date for Mortal Kombat 1 is September 19, 2023. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

Minimum System Requirements

Needs an operating system and a 64-bit CPU processor.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11.

Processors- Intel® CoreTM i5-8400 or AMD RyzenTM 5 3600X

RAM memory size should be 8 GB

Graphics: DirectX: Version 12, Nvidia GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti, AMD RadeonTM RX 5700 XT, or Intel® ArcTM A770

Your hard disc must have 100 GB of free space for MK1.

The game's cast of characters includes, among others, Peacemaker from Suicide Squad and Homelander from the Amazon series The Boys. Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, General Shao, and more.

Since it was officially unveiled by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 has been one of the games most impacted by the leaks. For instance, the entry's whole lineup appears to have appeared even before it was officially announced. Additionally, the whole three hours of gameplay and the story mode have been available online for quite some time.

