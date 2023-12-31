Will Smith also has anecdotes from past dates like Jada Smith; Here's what he was 'terrified' of

In a recent episode of his podcast Class of '88, Hollywood legend Will Smith opened up about a nerve-wracking yet memorable experience from his past: a date with Sandra Pepa Denton, one-half of the iconic female rap duo Salt-N-Pepa.

Smith, renowned for his roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and blockbuster hits like Men in Black, recounted his feelings of both excitement and trepidation during this encounter.

The nervous yet determined pursuit

Smith revealed his long standing admiration for Pepa, acknowledging that she had been in a relationship when he was drawn to her. However, when the opportunity finally arose, with both of them coincidentally in Los Angeles at the same time and Pepa newly single, Smith decided to take a chance and ask her out.

To make an impression, he rented a flashy white Mercedes convertible, planning a scenic drive through Hollywood Hills with the intention of watching the sunset.

Despite his outward confidence, Smith confessed that it was all a facade to mask his underlying fear. He admitted lacking real 'game' when it came to wooing Pepa, describing this attempt as one of his most terrifying experiences.

Unforgettable moments and unforeseen twists

Recollections from both Smith and Denton shed light on poignant moments of their date. Pepa fondly remembered Smith’s compassionate gesture toward a homeless person, reflecting his kindness.

However, Smith's memory of the night was fraught with anxiety, particularly when they visited the Hollywood sign. He confessed to feeling unsafe, fearing for his life during the encounter.

Despite the chemistry they shared, the romance between Smith and Pepa eventually dissipated after that evening. Nonetheless, they maintained strong mutual respect and fondness for each other, forging a lasting friendship.

Life beyond the date

After their brief interaction, both Smith and Denton ventured into different romantic paths. Will Smith went on to marry actress Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, while Sandra Denton briefly tied the knot with rapper Treach from 1999 to 2001.

Despite their separate journeys, Smith and Denton retained a genuine appreciation for each other, cherishing the bond they shared on that memorable evening.

In essence, Will Smith's candid revelation about his one and only date with Pepa highlighted the vulnerability behind the facade of confidence. This charming yet nerve-wracking encounter remains a fond memory for both, symbolizing a fleeting moment in their individual life stories.

