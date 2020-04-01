Wimbledon 2020 tournament called off for the first time since World War II owing to the Coronavirus outbreak

The Wimbledon tournament for this year has been called off owing the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely hit the entire world. The organizers have announced the same on Wednesday.

The much-awaited Wimbledon 2020 tournament has been canceled owing to the Coronavirus crisis that has adversely hit the entire world. This piece of news has been confirmed by the All England Club. And the shocking part here is that this is the first time the tournament has been called off since World War II. The tournament was scheduled to be held from June 29, 2020, to July 12, 2020. Speculations were already rife about a possible cancellation by the tennis officials.

For the unversed, the Wimbledon tournament is originally held for over two weeks at the popular All-England Lawn Tennis Club. It is also considered one of the centerpieces of the summer sporting calendar in Britain. This sudden announcement has come as a shock for not only the fans but also some players who were prepping themselves and waiting eagerly for playing the tournament this year. Well-known players like Serena Williams and Roger Federer have reacted to the same on their respective social media handles.

Ian Hewitt who is the present chairman of the All England Club has stated that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the public health and wellbeing of all those who come and make Wimbledon happen. Moreover, Richard Lewis who is the chief executive of the same club has said that although the decision has been challenging, it has been taken concerning the best interests of the society. As of now, the tournament has been pushed to next year.

