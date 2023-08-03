Winning numbers for 1.1 billion dollars worth Mega Millions jackpot revealed: All you need to know

The Mega Millions jackpot touched down its highest prize money which is 1.1 billion dollars on Tuesday. The numbers that will win Tuesday's anticipated jackpot, which will be one of the biggest payouts in lottery history, have been chosen. The numbers of the winning lottery are 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and a gold Mega Ball of number 12. According to the lottery company, if someone wins this jackpot, it would be considered as the fourth-largest win in the history of Mega Millions.

As per Mega Millions, a grand prize winner might get to choose to either receive a single sum payment of around 550.2 million dollars or distribute the money over 29 years in yearly installments. The prize money went past the 1 billion mark after no ticket matched all the six numbers from Friday night's drawings.

Other major winners of the Mega Millions jackpot

The grand prize money wasn't won Friday night, but there were some other big winners. One lucky winner in Pennsylvania received 5 million dollars after matching the Megaplier and all five white balls. By matching the five white balls, four additional people—one each in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, and New York—won 1 million dollar prizes.

Mega Millions plays cost 2 dollars per play. A prize can be won in nine different ways overall. Pick one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25 and five numbers from 1 to 70 to play. You can instruct the terminal to select numbers at random for you by selecting Easy Pick or Quick Pick. By matching every one of the drawing's six winning numbers, you win the jackpot.

Biggest Mega Million lottery wins in USA

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot till now is 1.537 billion dollars which was won in South Carolina in 2018. Following it are a 1.337 billion dollar prize from last July and a 1.348 billion dollar ticket that was sold in Maine in January. Before the drawing of Tuesday night, a 1.05 billion dollar jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Michigan in 2021.

