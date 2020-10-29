  1. Home
Woman beheaded, 2 others killed in another knife attack in French city of Nice

Nice's Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted that the knife attack took place near the city's Notre Dame church and that the police had detained the attacker.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: October 29, 2020 04:22 pm
World,France knife attack,Samuel PatyThousands pack Place de la Republique for an anti-terrorism vigil for the murdered teacher Samuel Paty who was killed in a terrorist attack in the suburbs of Paris on October 18, 2020.
Just days after a French middle school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris was beheaded by a man, another similar incident has rocked France. This time in the French city of Nice, a woman was beheaded by a knife attacker who also killed two other people at a church in Nice. The incident took place on Thursday and the city's mayor described it as an act of terrorism.

Nice's Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted that the knife attack took place near the city's Notre Dame church and that the police had detained the attacker, reported Reuters. The police have also confirmed the death of three people and several others were left injured. 

The police have cordoned off the church area which is on Nice's Jean Medecin avenue, the city's main shopping thoroughfare. Ambulances and fire service vehicles were also present at the scene. As per the report, Estrosi said the attacker shouted the phrase "Allahu Akbar" before inuring people and decapitating a woman. The motive behind the attack is still being established. 

Just a few days ago, school teacher Samuel Paty was attacked and beheaded for showing students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson. In the wake of this attack, French leader Emmanuel Macron also came under fire for reportedly promoting anti-Islam agenda. Many rallies were held to protest the death of Samuel Paty, with citizens and several lawmakers upholding the right to display cartoons.

Credits :Reuters/Getty Images

