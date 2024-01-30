Skiing and snowboarding are two of the most popular winter sports for millions of people. Adventure sports can occasionally become a nightmare, though this is rare. One such terror incident occurred with a woman in California. A woman was recently trapped in a freezing gondola lift at a ski resort in Lake Tahoe for fifteen hours. The woman who was trapped in a gondola at a ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California, overnight on Thursday said she screamed desperately until she lost her voice.

What happened with Monica Laso?

Monica Laso and her friends went skiing at Heavenly Ski Resort on Thursday. She was too exhausted to snowboard down the hill, so at around 4:58 pm, she boarded the gondola lift because it was getting late. Unfortunately, the elevator broke down two minutes after she boarded, much to her dismay.

Laso spent the night by herself in the gondola lift, stuck in the skies. The National Weather Service reported that 23 degrees was the lowest temperature that evening. Laso said that she was without her phone at the time and that no one could hear her yell. She screamed for help several times but got none

On Friday, at 8:30 a.m., the fire rescue service arrived to tend to Laso. They reported that she was conscious and refused to be taken to a hospital. When she was discovered, the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue was called upon by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, a spokesperson for the fire and rescue agency Marshal Kim George told CNN.

