Woman gets scammed of USD 10,000 by Stranger Things actor impostor; All you need to know

McKayla, a woman who thought she had been dating Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery for a year has said that she was duped out of 10,000 dollars and even got her husband to file for divorce.

Recently, McKayla Kentucky made an appearance on the most recent episode of Catfished Social's Scamfished, where she talked about meeting Montgomery, who portrays Billy Hargrove in the Netflix series, on an artists' forum last year. She revealed that she had joined the group to connect with other artists in the midst of her marriage.

McKayla reveals how the con artist scammed her

Apparently, McKayla started talking to the con artist who claimed to be Dacre Montgomery constantly through chats. She revealed that after talking to her for a year, the celebrity asked her to go on a date but advised her to keep it a secret because he was still seeing Liv Pollock, his real-life partner. When McKayla looked at his social media accounts, he hadn't shared many updates about his girlfriend, but he also declined to phone or FaceTime her since he couldn't get any alone time.

The scammer later handed her the ultimatum, saying, "It's either me or your husband." This is when McKayla divorced her husband and left her and her kid on their own because she said there was no competition. In a video on YouTube, McKayla discussed her ordeal and detailed how she continued to mail the fraudster hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards.

McKayla learns that the fraudster was not Dacre Montgomery

The scammer who was posing as Dacre Montgomery asked her for financial support, stating that his girlfriend was in charge of his bank accounts and that he was in need of cash. The failure of her alleged love interest to meet her in person even after several months raised questions and she had doubts if he was really the celebrity. McKayla then decided to break off all communication with the con artist after realizing she had fallen victim to fraud.

After conducting their investigation, the Scamfished crew came to the predictable conclusion that she was conversing with a romance scammer. Since the con artist preyed on her emotions and left her exposed, McKayla claimed she doesn't want other people to experience what she experienced.

