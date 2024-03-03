Women's History Month: How it started, why is it celebrated and more explored

Women's History Month, observed in March, has grown from humble beginnings to a month-long celebration of women's achievements and contributions to society. It originated as International Women's Day, commemorating a pivotal meeting of socialists and suffragists in Manhattan in 1909 as per PEOPLE.

Clara Zetkin, a German activist, proposed the concept of International Women's Day at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen in 1910. The first celebration occurred in several European countries on March 8, 1911. However, it was not until the United Nations-sponsored the day in 1975 that it gained popularity in the United States.

How did the Women's History Month start?

In 1977, a California task force established Women's History Week in response to the need to promote Title IX compliance. President Jimmy Carter declared the week beginning March 8, 1980, as National Women's History Week. This initiative gained traction when Senator Orrin Hatch and Representative Barbara Mikulski co-sponsored a Joint Congressional Resolution in 1981, bringing national recognition.

Finally, in 1987, Congress designated the entire month of March as Women's History Month. Since then, every president has designated March as a time to honor and celebrate the achievements of women throughout history.

Why is it celebrated?

Women's History Month commemorates women's remarkable achievements in a variety of fields, including science, politics, and entertainment. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the pioneers who paved the way for change. Women's History Month recognizes women's courage and resilience throughout history, from suffragists advocating for voting rights to activists fighting for gender equality.

According to the National Women's History Alliance, the theme for 2024 is "Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion," emphasizing the importance of eliminating bias and discrimination from our daily lives and institutions.

Important dates: Commemorating milestones

Several significant dates are commemorated throughout March to honor women's historical achievements. International Women's Day, established in 1911, is observed on March 8 and serves as a worldwide celebration of women's achievements.

Furthermore, the first major suffragist march on Washington took place on March 3, 1913, and Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded education programs, was passed on March 1, 1972. On March 22, 1972, the Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment, which represented a significant step toward gender equality.

