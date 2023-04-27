World Design Day 2023: Why is the day celebrated on April 27?

Every year World Design Day is celebrated on April 27. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the value of design in our life which is far more reaching than we realize. Design is far more imbibed in our daily life than we know whether it is for décor, artwork, or landscaping.

Designing makes everything much more appealing whether it is billboards, flyers, or highways. Design simply exists everywhere and therefore is much more significant in our daily lives. Here is everything to know about World Design Day 2023 and why it is celebrated on April 27.

World Design Day 2023

The concept for World Design Day was first given by Kim Paulsen – International Council of Graphic Design Associations. It was inaugurated on April 27, 1995, and at that time it was called World Graphics Day. World Design Day is primarily celebrated to recognize the way design changes our everyday lives by enhancing its purpose and beauty. This day tends to honour all the different aspects of designs which also include function, shape, and aesthetics.

Designers all around the world celebrate World Design Day. They celebrate their profession and try to develop their talents for improving the well-being of the public. Designers everywhere channel their abilities for innovative solutions which help in meeting the needs of the people around them.

People can celebrate World Design Day 2023 in any manner they want. You can visit local art centers or museums or even go out with your designer friends.

Overall, it is important to celebrate World Design Day which raises awareness about the value of design and inspires others. Design not only helps in looking good but ultimately it will help in improving the quality of our lives.

