World Health Organisation clarifies COVID 19 is not an airborne disease; Shares precautionary measures

WHO has clarified that COVID-19 doesn't seem to be capable of spreading through the air over distances more than about three feet.

Coronavirus has created outrage among all the citizens in the entire world. The pandemic has created a panic among the citizens. With the increase in the number of cases, citizens have been told to take precautionary measures and most importantly to stay indoors. While there were rumours surfing around that Covid-19 is an airborne disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed this rumour. WHO has clarified that COVID-19 doesn't seem to be capable of spreading through the air over distances more than about three feet.

The virus only spreads if a person comes in close contact with an infected person. It is mostly spread via respiratory droplets, the secretions we generate when we sneeze or cough. But you can be affected by breathing in the virus if you are in close contact with the infected person or by touching the contaminated surface and then touching your face, nose, eyes or mouth with the same hands without washing. You have to maintain a distance of at least 1 to 1.5 meters from the infected person to avoid getting the disease.

(Also Read: Johns Hopkins University report predicts Coronavirus crisis might increase in India)

Epidemiologist Hassan Vally of La Trobe University said to abc.net that while they are still learning about the virus, when we cough and sneeze we produce droplets from our mouth that get projected forward and it's these droplets that seem to be the main method of transmission. Euan Tovey, an aerobiologist at the University of Sydney said that usually when we sneeze or cough, we generate more of the larger particles. So if we stand too close to an infected person, we could then breathe in the droplets they have coughed or sneezed into the air.

Check out WHO's tweet here:

FACT: #COVID19 is NOT airborne. The #coronavirus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. To protect yourself:

-keep 1m distance from others

-disinfect surfaces frequently

-wash/rub your

-avoid touching your pic.twitter.com/fpkcpHAJx7 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 28, 2020

Hence, wash your hands, don't touch your face, and keep your distance from others.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More