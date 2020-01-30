World Leprosy Day 2020: What is Leprosy? Theme, significance and why is it celebrated?

The theme for World Leprosy Day 2020 is to spread awareness. So, here is everything you need to know about it

World Leprosy Day 2020: Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease is a chronic infectious disease that mainly affects the skin and the peripheral nerves. It also affects the mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. It is a curable disease but it ends up damaging the nerves, nose and eyes. If not treated on time, this disease can result in disability.

So, each year, World Leprosy Day is celebrated to spread awareness. This year WHO has taken up the theme “Leprosy isn’t what you think”. So this year their idea is not to eradicate the disease but the preconceived notions that people have in their minds.

World Leprosy Day 2020 Theme

Each year, World Leprosy day is celebrated in order for people to understand the real causes and spread awareness about the disease. It also focuses on eradicating the misinformation and to educate people on myths and half-truths they know about the disease.

Leprosy is an easily curable disease and as told by WHO Goodwill Ambassador, Yohei Sasakawa drugs to cure leprosy are distributed free of cost by WHO. if detected in its early stages, it can be cured to prevent any kind of disability. Since a lot of people do not know about the disease, the significance of the day is to spread awareness regarding it through social media platforms.

As reported by WHO, leprosy can often lead to clinical depression. It is important that people know about the disease so that it can be dealt with in the early stages.

