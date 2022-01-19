World’s oldest man breathes his last at 112, three weeks ahead of his next birthday

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 112. The records agency took to their official Twitter handle to share the news. The information was first confirmed by Senior Gerontology Consultant Robert Young, the person who helped confirm Saturnino’s record as the oldest person living (male) in the world. Saturnino da la Fuente died just three weeks before his next birthday.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world's oldest man in September last year. He was announced as the oldest male living at exactly 112 years and 211 days. He was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of Len on February 11, 1909. Saturnino was married to Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez in 1933. He was reportedly survived by seven daughters, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

When asked about the secret of his longevity, the 112-year-old had said it's all about 'a quiet life'. According to Guinness World Records, Saturnino, who measured 4.92-ft-tall, had said that his short height was the reason he could avoid fighting in the Spanish Civil war that started in 1936. At the time of the conflict, Saturnino worked as a shoemaker.

While Saturnino de la Fuente held the record for the oldest male in the world, the title for the oldest person living belongs to Kane Tanaka (Japan). Kane, now aged 119, celebrated her birthday on January 02, 2022. She was recognised as the oldest living person at the age of 116 in March 2019 by Guinness World Records.

